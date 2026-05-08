Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 out | How to check and download marksheet
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The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on Friday announced the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026. Students who appeared for the Class 11 improvement examinations can check their results online through the official DHSE Kerala result portals.
Candidates will need their roll number and date of birth to access the scorecard.
Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026: Date and time
- Result date: May 8, 2026
- Time: 3 pm
The Plus One improvement examinations were conducted from March 5 to March 27 for students seeking to improve their scores in the Higher Secondary First Year examinations.
How to check
Students can follow these steps to download the scorecard:
- Visit the official DHSE Kerala result website. DHSE Kerala Results Portal
- Click on the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 link on the homepage.
- Enter roll number and date of birth.
- Submit the details.
- The result and marksheet will appear on the screen.
- Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.
- Students should verify the following details in the provisional marksheet:
- Student name
- Roll number
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks
- Qualifying status
- Examination details
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