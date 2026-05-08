Kannur: A retired panchayat employee was killed in a hit-and-run near Anoor petrol pump on the Kannur-Kasaragod border on NH66 Friday morning, after a truck knocked down his scooter and ran over him before speeding away.

The victim, P V Krishnan (70) of Echikkovval in Karivellur-Peralam panchayat, was the husband of P V Prasanna, a former member of Pilicode Grama Panchayat in Kasaragod district. The accident occurred around 8.30 am when Krishnan was entering the highway from the Echikkovval-Anoor road on his scooter.

Payyannur Police said the truck hit his scooter, throwing him onto the road before running over him. He died on the spot.

Local residents rushed to the scene. But the truck driver did not stop and drove away, turning the crash into a hit-and-run. Witnesses immediately chased the vehicle and alerted others along the route. The truck was eventually intercepted at Onakkunnu in Karivellur and later taken into police custody.

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Payyannur police completed inquest proceedings, and shifted the body to the Government Medical College Kannur for autopsy. A case has been registered against the driver and an investigation is on.

Krishnan had served for several years in the panchayat department and remained active in public life in his village.