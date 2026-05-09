Kochi: The Maradu police have registered a case against Jojo Kurishinkal, a native of Pathanamthitta who works as an assistant director in the Malayalam film industry, on charges of sexually assaulting a woman after allegedly promising to marry her.

According to the police, the woman stated in her complaint that she met Jojo on a dating app and that the two later entered into a relationship in 2024. “She alleged that Jojo, despite being legally married, had assured her that divorce proceedings were underway in the family court and promised to marry her once the case was settled. Believing his assurances, the woman visited the flat where he was staying in Vytilla, where he allegedly sexually abused her,” said police sources.

The complaint also accused him of physically assaulting and manhandling her during the course of the relationship, when she confronted him after knowing that he was already remarried. Jojo allegedly backed out of his promise to marry her. Following this, she later kept distance from him and eventually decided to get married to another person. However, after knowing about her marriage plan, Jojo allegedly spread insulting remarks about the woman among her friends, according to the complaint.

Following this, the woman approached the police. The complaint was filed on May 6. The police conducted a preliminary inquiry and recorded initial statements before formally registering an FIR.

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A detailed statement of the complainant has since been recorded and medical examination procedures completed as part of the investigation, police added.

Meanwhile, the police said that Jojo has filed a complaint of honey trap against the woman, who accused him of sexual assault. However, the police are looking into the complaint and have yet to register a case.

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Jojo Kurishinkal is also facing allegations in another criminal case linked to wildlife offences. He is reportedly a suspect in a case registered by the Pathanapuram Forest Range Office in connection with alleged trespassing into the Nedumpara forest area and the hunting of a wild buffalo.

The police said further investigation is underway, and strict legal action would be pursued in accordance with the charges filed against him, including provisions under the Wildlife Protection Act.