The steering committee of the Kerala Congress (M) began here on Saturday in the wake of the party's debilitating performance in the 2026 Assembly elections. The party failed to win any of the 12 seats it contested as part of the LDF, compared to the five seats it had won in the previous election.

The defeat has triggered internal criticism within the party, especially after the Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph won seven seats under the UDF banner.

Senior leader Roshy Augustine, who lost from Idukki after representing the constituency for 25 years, has come under criticism from within the party. State committee member Jayakrishnan Puthiyedath alleged that Augustine blocked attempts to return to the UDF before the elections. He further alleged that Augustine sidelined senior leaders and effectively hijacked the party. Puthiyedath was then expelled from the party for indiscipline.

The election setback has also revived discussions over bringing expelled leaders back into the party. Appu John Joseph recently said he was open to reuniting Kerala Congress factions, while KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani ruled out the possibility of a merger or a return to the UDF.

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Several leaders within the party have also raised concerns that the KC(M) has lost its independent political identity by aligning too closely with the CPM. The defeat in traditional strongholds, including Pala, where Jose K Mani lost for the third consecutive time, has intensified calls for a review of the party’s alliance with the Left Front.