Book Discussion on G Hari's 'Maruvasham' in Thiruvananthapuram; Drawing Competition for Students in Kottayam; Drawing Competition for Students at MT Seminary Higher Secondary School in Kottayam; Cyclo-Walkathon in Kochi; knee replacement surgery camp, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Kavadiyar Uday Palace Convention Centre: Malayala Manorama 'Parpidam' Exhibition 11:00 am

Malayala Manorama 'Parpidam' Exhibition 11:00 am Vanchiyoor Sanskrit University Regional Centre: Alumni Meet 10:00 am

Alumni Meet 10:00 am Pujappura Corporation Hall: Summer Fest 10:30 am

Summer Fest 10:30 am Museum Art Gallery Auditorium: K Santhosh's Solo Painting Exhibition 10:00 am

K Santhosh's Solo Painting Exhibition 10:00 am Prof N Krishnapillai Foundation Hall: Book Discussion on G Hari's 'Maruvasham' (Line Drawings) 4:00 pm

Book Discussion on G Hari's 'Maruvasham' (Line Drawings) 4:00 pm Pujappura Unninagar Residents Association Hall: Purra Vanitha Vedi's Monthly Program 'Ariyamo Parayamo' Awareness Class 4:30 pm

Purra Vanitha Vedi's Monthly Program 'Ariyamo Parayamo' Awareness Class 4:30 pm Keshavadasapuram Pension Hall: Sneha Sahithya Samskarika Vedi's Cultural Programs 10:00 am

Sneha Sahithya Samskarika Vedi's Cultural Programs 10:00 am Thaikkad Ganesham: Surya Film Festival 'Poop' 6:45 pm

Kollam

Kollam Shah International Hotel: Private Bank Association Taluk Conference and Family Get-together 10:00 am

Kottayam

Kottayam Jawahar Balabhavan: Karapuzha Ilaya Kovilakam Trust Meet – 9:00 am

Karapuzha Ilaya Kovilakam Trust Meet – 9:00 am Kottayam CMS College: 'Kottayam Heritage Ride – Phase II' by Kottayam Cycling Club (KCC) and Centre for Cultural and Heritage Studies – 4:00 pm

'Kottayam Heritage Ride – Phase II' by Kottayam Cycling Club (KCC) and Centre for Cultural and Heritage Studies – 4:00 pm Near Collectorate, Hotel Floral Palace: Annual Festival and Family Meet of 'amma Malayalam', a gathering for those who love the Malayalam language. Inauguration by Union Minister George Kurian – 9:30 am, Love Feast – 1:30 pm, Nama Ghosh Bhajans – 1:30 pm

Annual Festival and Family Meet of 'amma Malayalam', a gathering for those who love the Malayalam language. Inauguration by Union Minister George Kurian – 9:30 am, Love Feast – 1:30 pm, Nama Ghosh Bhajans – 1:30 pm MT Seminary Higher Secondary School: Drawing Competition for Students – 10:00 am

Drawing Competition for Students – 10:00 am Karapuzha Service Co-operative Bank Hall: Bharathi Nagar Residents Welfare Association Annual General Body Meeting and Election – 3:00 pm

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Kochi

Ernakulam St Teresa's College Park Avenue: Cyclo-Walkathon organized by Association of St. Teresa's Alumni in connection with Mother's Day – 5:30 pm

Cyclo-Walkathon organized by Association of St. Teresa's Alumni in connection with Mother's Day – 5:30 pm Sacred Heart CMI College Ground: Phoenix Football Premier League – 7:00 pm

Phoenix Football Premier League – 7:00 pm Sacred Heart College: State Level Yoga Asana Championship organized by World Fitness Federation Yoga Sports Kerala – 8:00 am

State Level Yoga Asana Championship organized by World Fitness Federation Yoga Sports Kerala – 8:00 am Ernakulam Women's Association Hall: Exhibition and Sale of Clay Products and Terracotta Murals made by traditional artisans from Aruvakode village, Nilambur – 10:00 am

Exhibition and Sale of Clay Products and Terracotta Murals made by traditional artisans from Aruvakode village, Nilambur – 10:00 am Kaloor Gokulam Park Hotel: Annual Conference of Toastmasters International District 121 'Crescendo' - 10:00 am

Annual Conference of Toastmasters International District 121 'Crescendo' - 10:00 am Kochi Grand Hyatt: Annual Conference of Endocrinology Diabetes Specialists 'Sendos Update' – 10:00 am

Annual Conference of Endocrinology Diabetes Specialists 'Sendos Update' – 10:00 am Kaloor IMA House: Annual Meet of the Kochi Chapter of Changanassery SB College Alumni Association – Inauguration by Siby Malayil – 6:30 pm

Annual Meet of the Kochi Chapter of Changanassery SB College Alumni Association – Inauguration by Siby Malayil – 6:30 pm Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Kavyamoola – 3:00 pm, Musical Program – Music Lovers – 6:00 pm

Kozhikode

Deuce Pickleball Club: V-Guard Malabar All India Open Pickleball Tournament 7:00 pm

V-Guard Malabar All India Open Pickleball Tournament 7:00 pm Eranhipalam Vaghbhatananda Gurudev Smaraka Vayanashala: Summer Dreams, Free Vacation Camp for Children 10:00 am

Summer Dreams, Free Vacation Camp for Children 10:00 am East Hill Krishna Menon Museum 3D Theatre : IEFFA Independent Film Festival, In Retreat 9:00 am, Evite 10:30 am, Rock 2.00 pm, The Color of Sky 4:00 pm, Closing 6:15 pm, Palama Do You See Me 7:00 pm

: IEFFA Independent Film Festival, In Retreat 9:00 am, Evite 10:30 am, Rock 2.00 pm, The Color of Sky 4:00 pm, Closing 6:15 pm, Palama Do You See Me 7:00 pm Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair 9:00 am

Khadi Summer School Fair 9:00 am MES Nadakkavu Women's College: Knee Replacement Surgery Camp by Perinthalmanna MES Medical College and MES District Committee 9:00 am, Inauguration by Newly Elected MLA V.K. Faisal Babu 10:00 am

Knee Replacement Surgery Camp by Perinthalmanna MES Medical College and MES District Committee 9:00 am, Inauguration by Newly Elected MLA V.K. Faisal Babu 10:00 am Kesari Bhavan Auditorium: Thali Sruthilayam Music School Trimurthi Music Festival, Inauguration by Prof. Vaikom Venugopal 9:00 am, Music Concert 6:00 pm

Thali Sruthilayam Music School Trimurthi Music Festival, Inauguration by Prof. Vaikom Venugopal 9:00 am, Music Concert 6:00 pm Kollangode Ayyappa Temple Annapoorna Hall: Kailali Residents Association Vacation Camp 'Vennalmazha' Inauguration by RJ Lishnya 10:00 am

Kandankulam Jubilee Hall: Salafi Centre Meet and Award Distribution, Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan 10:00 am, Cultural and Award Ceremony, Inauguration by Justice B. Kamal Pasha 4:30 pm

Salafi Centre Meet and Award Distribution, Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan 10:00 am, Cultural and Award Ceremony, Inauguration by Justice B. Kamal Pasha 4:30 pm Thiruthiyad Devi Sahayam Reading Room and Library: Changathi Koottam Children's Theatre Workshop 10:00 am

Changathi Koottam Children's Theatre Workshop 10:00 am Indoor Stadium Hall: Sadayam Charitable Trust Boche Award Presentation to M. Shivana, Director V.M. Vinu 3:00 pm

Sadayam Charitable Trust Boche Award Presentation to M. Shivana, Director V.M. Vinu 3:00 pm Calicut Tower: Kerala Electric Trades Association District Conference 5:00 pm

Kerala Electric Trades Association District Conference 5:00 pm Raviz Kadavu: Future Kerala Business Conclave 2026 by Builders Association of India and Calicut Chamber of Commerce, 9:00 am