Kottakkal: In Kottakkal, there is one woman who never fails to respond with warmth whenever ailing children, elderly people, and those facing mental challenges call out 'Amma.'

For many, 68 year old Chandramathi Thumbath is more than a volunteer, she is their last ray of hope. A retired bank official, Chandramathi has spent years standing beside society’s most vulnerable, offering medicines, care, emotional support and above all, compassion. Once she steps out of home around 9 am, it is often well into the night before she returns.

It was after retiring as Assistant Secretary of the Edarikode Service Cooperative Bank that Chandramathi immersed herself in voluntary service. Her journey began with ‘Solace,’ a collective formed to support children from underprivileged families. The group helps meet a portion of the medical expenses of sick children, contributes towards rent for homeless families and distributes food kits to deserving.

At the heart of many of these initiatives is Chandramathi herself. From raising funds to personally reaching out to donors, she works tirelessly to ensure help reaches those in need. She also spends time counselling parents of sick children, giving them the strength and confidence to move forward despite hardships.

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For years, her activities were centred in Kottakkal, but from this year onward, she has shifted her focus to Perinthalmanna. She also plays a key role as treasurer of the ‘Kaniv’ Pain and Palliative Care Unit. Whether it is conducting bucket collections on busy streets or approaching well-wishers directly for support, Chandramathi leaves no stone unturned in mobilising resources for palliative care activities.

Beyond raising funds from public, she often spends from her own pocket to meet urgent needs. She has also been instrumental in arranging essential equipment for bedridden patients, including water beds and oxygen cylinders. Despite her packed schedule, Chandramathi still finds time to visit people facing mental challenges, sitting with them for hours.

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Her husband, Naduvath Sukumaran, is also a retired bank employee. The couple has two children, Anusha and Anoop.