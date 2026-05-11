A CPM worker has been exposed after viral CCTV visuals showed him installing a flex board in support of senior Congress leader K C Venugopal for the Chief Minister post. The visuals show him putting up the flex board in front of the Vatanapally Grama Panchayat office in Thrissur, allegedly to provoke Congress workers.

The flex board, carrying the slogan “Let KC Lead” along with Venugopal’s photograph, was first spotted around 11 pm a few days ago. According to Vatanapally police, the board was installed by Aravassery Mohammed, a CPM local committee member and the husband of a Pattillangadi block member. The police registered a case against him under sections related to intentionally provoking a riot and later released him on bail.

The CCTV footage showed him carrying the flex board across the road, placing it in front of the panchayat office after looking around the area, and later taking photographs of it. The images were reportedly shared on Facebook.

The incident drew attention after the CCTV visuals surfaced online, triggering discussions and reactions locally. Following the controversy, the Facebook post featuring the flex board was reportedly deleted, though several of his other political posts remain visible online.