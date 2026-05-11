Kozhikode: Heavy summer rain accompanied by strong winds caused widespread damage in several hilly and low-lying regions of northern Kozhikode on Monday afternoon, disrupting normal life and damaging houses, roads and public infrastructure. The worst-affected areas included Nadapuram, Valayam, Kallachi, Perambra and Vilangad, where uprooted trees, waterlogging and power disruptions created panic among residents.

Several houses suffered damage after trees and electric poles collapsed in the intense wind. Low-lying areas were inundated within a short span of time, leading to traffic congestion and disruptions on major roads across the region.

In Nadapuram town, a stretch of the state highway was submerged following heavy rain around 3 pm, causing severe traffic snarls for nearly an hour. Water entered several shops and commercial establishments as drainage channels overflowed after the sudden downpour. Residents and traders blamed the delay in pre-monsoon cleaning drives for worsening the flooding situation in the town.

Near MET College in Nadapuram, a house was partially damaged after a coconut tree uprooted by the wind fell onto the building. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Vilangad region, which had witnessed a massive landslide in 2024 that washed away several houses, experienced intense rainfall on Monday, reviving concerns among local residents living in vulnerable areas.

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In Perambra and nearby regions, at least three houses and three vehicles were reportedly damaged due to strong winds and falling trees in the bypass area. Several roads were temporarily blocked after trees collapsed onto roadways, affecting vehicular movement in rural parts of the district.

Teams from the Fire and Rescue Services, supported by police personnel, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) workers and local residents, launched emergency response and rescue operations in affected areas soon after the rain intensified. Efforts are underway to clear uprooted trees, restore electricity connections and assist affected families.

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Authorities have advised residents in hilly and landslide-prone regions to remain cautious as intermittent summer showers and gusty winds are expected to continue in northern Kerala over the coming days.