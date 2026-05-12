The alleged assault on former municipal councillor Jayaprakash Thelampatta in Wayanad has triggered a political row, with multiple parties demanding a detailed investigation into the incident.

Jayaprakash, a former CPM cadre who had allegedly shifted to the Congress, went missing on Sunday evening and was later found unconscious around midnight on the Thelampatta–Thoduvatti Road with injuries on his body.

At a press conference held in Sulthan Bathery on Tuesday, CPM leaders demanded a detailed probe into the incident. The party leaders said CPM was facing allegations of involvement because Jayaprakash had earlier been expelled from the party. CPM area committee leaders P R Jayaprakash, Suresh Thaloor and P K Ramachandran attended the press conference.

Meanwhile, opposition parties alleged that the attack was politically motivated. The Congress claimed that the assault on Jayaprakash was another instance of alleged political targeting by the CPM against former party leaders who had left the organisation.

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BJP district president Prasanth Malavayal, Youth Congress leader Yunus Ali and the local committee of the Indian Union Muslim League also demanded a detailed investigation into the incident.

CPM leaders denied any connection with the attack and reiterated that the party supported a fair and transparent inquiry. Jayaprakash is currently undergoing treatment at a private medical college hospital in Meppadi.

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According to Sulthan Bathery Station Inspector Sreekanth S Nair, Jayaprakash was allegedly attacked by two persons wielding iron rods while he was riding his scooter. Police recovered an iron rod from the scene and also recorded his statement at the hospital.

Initially found unconscious, Jayaprakash was admitted to the Taluk Hospital in Sulthan Bathery before being shifted to the medical college hospital after his condition was deemed serious.

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Police said no formal case has been registered so far, as Jayaprakash reportedly told officers that he had no complaint against anyone.