Key events in Kerala today: Nurses day celebration, art exhibition mark May 12
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Akashavani Thiruvananthapuram Station Chembai Memorial Music Concert; Dr Sukumar Azhikode Birth Centenary Conference in Kochi; Mental Health and Meditation Class for Women Police Officers in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Sreevaraham Chembai Memorial Hall: Akashavani Thiruvananthapuram Station Chembai Memorial Music Concert - 6:00 pm
- AKG Hall: State Nurses Day Celebration Inauguration by John Brittas MP - 4:00 pm
- Museum Art Gallery: Unnikrishnan Arakkuparambil's 'Yavanika' Art Exhibition - 10:00 am
- Thekkumoodu Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Hall: Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust Professional Workshop - 10:00 am
- Kowdiar Sadbhavana Bhavan: Bharat Sevak Samaj Honoring Great Personalities - 2:00 pm
- Thycaud Ganesham: Surya Mela - A Pan Indian Story Film Screening - 6:45 pm
Kottayam
- MT Seminary HSS: Nurses' Week Celebration Valedictory Function – 10:00 am.
- Illikkal Ground: Kottayam West Club, Kerala Native Ball Federation Native Ball Game Competition Final. Champakkara Sevens Team x Pampoorampara Team – 2:30 pm.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Florence Nightingale Day celebration organised by the District Administration. Rally - 8:00 am, Public meeting inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden - 10:00 am.
- Ernakulam Sahodara Soudham: Dr Sukumar Azhikode Birth Centenary Conference led by Sree Narayana Seva Sangham - Inauguration by Justice V.G. Arun - 3:00 pm.
- Kalamassery SCMS College: Tie Women Kerala Launch - Sheela Kochouseph, Nasneen Jahangir, Rani John - 3:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Kacheripady Gandhi Bhavan: Sukumar Azhikode Commemoration organised by Gandhi Peace Foundation - 4:30 pm.
- Idappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: "Aazhchavattathil" Mukesh Smaranan - Hindi Karaoke Songs - 5:30 pm. "Pusthaka Vicharam" on Ashok Cheruval's "Kattoor Kadavu", Presentation by K.S. Manjula - 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Malabar Christian College High School Ground: E.C. Bharathan Memorial Sub Junior Football Tournament 8:00 am.
- Kannur Road City House: Lakshadweep Pensioners Welfare Committee General Body Meeting and Family Get-together 10:00 am.
- Mankavu Vyaparabhavan: Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi Mankavu Unit Biennial General Body Meeting 10:00 am.
- Mananchira Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair 10:00 am.
- Kolathara Calicut Orphanage Campus CICS Hall: Orientation Class on Higher Education Opportunities for Differently-Abled Students who have written 10th Class Exams. Inauguration by CRC Director Dr. Roshan Bijily 10:00 am.
- Akashvani Nilayam: Sahithyotsavam Inauguration – Kalpetta Narayanan 10:00 am.
- IMCH Nila Auditorium: District Level Nurses Week Celebration Concluding Conference. Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan 10:00 am.
- Kallai Road Snehajali Convention Hall: Kerala State Police Pensioners Welfare Association City District Conference. Public Meeting Inauguration by M K Raghavan MP 10:30 am.
- Gandhi Griham: Salt Satyagraha Commemoration organised by District Sarvodaya Mandalam. Inauguration by U.K. Kumaran 11:00 am.
- Chevayoor Police Station: Mental Health and Meditation Class for Women Police Officers organised by Taluk Legal Services Committee. Inauguration by Chevayoor Police Inspector T. Mahesh 2:30 pm.
- Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium Hall: Salt Satyagraha Commemoration organised by Maulana Azad Cultural Forum. Inauguration by U.K. Kumaran 4:00 pm.
- Comtrust Ground: Mananchira Fest led by Nilavu Charitable Trust. Rainbow Waterfalls, Ornamental Fish Exhibition 4:30 pm.
- Alakapuri: P. Velayudhan Memorial organised by Vigil Human Rights 5:00 pm.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Part of K V Vijesh commemoration - Theatre Festival, Video Exhibition of the play "Kombathoruutthi" 6:00 pm.
- Near St. Joseph Anglo Indian School Ground: Aries Kalalnilayam's play "Raktharakshassu" 6:00 pm.
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