Akashavani Thiruvananthapuram Station Chembai Memorial Music Concert; Dr Sukumar Azhikode Birth Centenary Conference in Kochi; Mental Health and Meditation Class for Women Police Officers in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Sreevaraham Chembai Memorial Hall: Akashavani Thiruvananthapuram Station Chembai Memorial Music Concert - 6:00 pm

Akashavani Thiruvananthapuram Station Chembai Memorial Music Concert - 6:00 pm AKG Hall: State Nurses Day Celebration Inauguration by John Brittas MP - 4:00 pm

State Nurses Day Celebration Inauguration by John Brittas MP - 4:00 pm Museum Art Gallery: Unnikrishnan Arakkuparambil's 'Yavanika' Art Exhibition - 10:00 am

Unnikrishnan Arakkuparambil's 'Yavanika' Art Exhibition - 10:00 am Thekkumoodu Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Hall: Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust Professional Workshop - 10:00 am

Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust Professional Workshop - 10:00 am Kowdiar Sadbhavana Bhavan: Bharat Sevak Samaj Honoring Great Personalities - 2:00 pm

Bharat Sevak Samaj Honoring Great Personalities - 2:00 pm Thycaud Ganesham: Surya Mela - A Pan Indian Story Film Screening - 6:45 pm

Kottayam

MT Seminary HSS: Nurses' Week Celebration Valedictory Function – 10:00 am.

Nurses' Week Celebration Valedictory Function – 10:00 am. Illikkal Ground: Kottayam West Club, Kerala Native Ball Federation Native Ball Game Competition Final. Champakkara Sevens Team x Pampoorampara Team – 2:30 pm.

Ernakulam

Ernakulam Town Hall: Florence Nightingale Day celebration organised by the District Administration. Rally - 8:00 am, Public meeting inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden - 10:00 am.

Florence Nightingale Day celebration organised by the District Administration. Rally - 8:00 am, Public meeting inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden - 10:00 am. Ernakulam Sahodara Soudham: Dr Sukumar Azhikode Birth Centenary Conference led by Sree Narayana Seva Sangham - Inauguration by Justice V.G. Arun - 3:00 pm.

Dr Sukumar Azhikode Birth Centenary Conference led by Sree Narayana Seva Sangham - Inauguration by Justice V.G. Arun - 3:00 pm. Kalamassery SCMS College: Tie Women Kerala Launch - Sheela Kochouseph, Nasneen Jahangir, Rani John - 3:00 pm.

Tie Women Kerala Launch - Sheela Kochouseph, Nasneen Jahangir, Rani John - 3:00 pm. Ernakulam Kacheripady Gandhi Bhavan: Sukumar Azhikode Commemoration organised by Gandhi Peace Foundation - 4:30 pm.

Sukumar Azhikode Commemoration organised by Gandhi Peace Foundation - 4:30 pm. Idappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: "Aazhchavattathil" Mukesh Smaranan - Hindi Karaoke Songs - 5:30 pm. "Pusthaka Vicharam" on Ashok Cheruval's "Kattoor Kadavu", Presentation by K.S. Manjula - 6:30 pm.

Kozhikode