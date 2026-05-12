Malappuram: Two young children belonging to the same family drowned in a water body near their house at Manikyanpara near Pookkottur in Malappuram on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Manjeri police, the deceased were identified as Adil Irash (7) and Muhammed Fousan (4). Police said Adil Irash was the son of Muhammed Fousan’s maternal aunt.

The incident is suspected to have occurred while the children were playing near the water body close to their home. Family members launched a search after the children had been missing for some time and later found them in the water body.

The children were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared both brought dead.

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Manjeri police have initiated further proceedings in connection with the incident.