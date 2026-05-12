The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Tuesday informed that there was a possibility of partial power disruption in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for seven days from Tuesday due to urgent repair works at the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) substation in Kozhikode.

According to KSEB, the disruption was due to a fault in the 220 KV bushing of the third 500 MVA transformer at the PGCIL 400 KV substation in Kozhikode. The faulty transformer was shut down for urgent repairs, which were expected to take around seven days to complete.