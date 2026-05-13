A video went viral on Wednesday showing Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan being stopped and questioned by Congress workers while leaving a wedding venue in Perumbavoor over the chief minister selection issue. Responding to the incident, the MP said he, like everyone else, was waiting to know who would become the next Chief Minister of Kerala.

“They did not block me. It was a friendly conversation. They asked me regarding the decision on the CM, and I told them I am waiting to know who will become the Chief Minister, just like everyone else. Hence, questions from party workers regarding the leadership issue should not be seen as protests,” he said.

“When there are a lot of speculations, it is natural for party workers and the public to ask questions regarding the choice of Chief Minister. All of these cannot be seen as a protest against me or as blocking my way. The workers are free to ask questions,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress high command is yet to announce its choice for CM, even nine days after the party’s historic Assembly election victory, though senior leaders have indicated that a decision is likely to be announced on Wednesday.