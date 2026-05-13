Key events in Kerala today: Football tournament, musical performance mark May 13
Mail This Article
×
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kanakakkunnu Visweswaraiah Bhavan: Institute of Engineers India Lecture Program 5:45 pm
- Thycaud ESI Sub-Regional Office: Suvidha Samagam Grievance Redressal Fair 2:00 pm
- Museum Art Gallery: Unnikrishnan Arakkaparambil's Curtain Exhibition 10:00 am
Kottayam
- Kottayam YMCA: Vipanika Music Club's Musical Evening - 6:00 pm.
- Muttampalam Municipal Public Library: Vacation training. Awareness class for students and parents. Dr. Sajeev Pallath - 10:00 am.
Ernakulam
- Diwans Road Ernakulam Women's Association Hall: Anashwaram Pottery and Mural Painting Exhibition and Sale – 10:00 am
- Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Gandhi Peace Foundation's Weekly Seminar 'Biodiversity: Relevance and Obstacles' – 4:30 pm
- Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Discussion on J. Krishnamurti – 5:30 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Musical Performance 'Shruthisagaram' – 6:30 pm
Kozhikode
- Malabar Christian College High School Ground: E C Bharathan Memorial Sub Junior Football Tournament 7:00 pm.
- Athanikkal Sree Narayana Guruväärashramam: Guruväärashramam Pilgrimage and Installation Anniversary 7:00 pm, Pilgrimage procession from Varackal Beach 4:00 pm, Pilgrimage Inauguration 5:00 pm.
- Near Civil Station, Nature Life Prakruthi Chikitsalayam: Inauguration of Prakruthi Sandesha Kerala Yatra Silver Jubilee by Medha Patkar, leader of Janarogya Prasthanam, 9:30 am.
- Nadakkavu Govt. HSS: Annual meeting of Retired Employees of Education Department 9:30 am.
- Teachers Training College: Theatre Festival as part of K.V. Vijesh Commemoration. Inauguration by Director Lal Jose 10:00 am, Theatre Study Student Meet 11:00 am, Play 'What will that poor creature think of humans?' 5:30 pm.
- Mananchira Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair 10:00 am.
- Vellimadukunnu Press Club Hall: Kerala Govt. Press Workers Congress Unit Conference Inauguration by Elected MLA K. Praveenkumar 10:00 am.
- Gandhigruham: District Conference of Judicial Staff Pensioners Association Inauguration by Family Court Judge K.B. Veena 2:30 pm.
- Kalathandi Thazham, Darshanam M.N. Sathiyarthi Hall: Vallim Pulleem Varnakoodaram Season 2 Ten-Day Reading Camp, organized by Darshanam Cultural Forum. Inauguration by P K Gopi 3:00 pm.
- Mananchira Comtrust Ground: Mananchira Fest 4:00 pm.
- Kottuli Panathazham: 14th Kottuli Fest, organized by Yuvadhara Kottuli. Chief Guest Dr Narayanan Kutty Warrier 5:00 pm.
- Near St. Joseph Anglo Indian School: ARIES Kalalanilayam's play 'Rakshas' 6:00 pm.
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.