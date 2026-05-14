Kerala Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan on Thursday said he considered the position entrusted to him as 'God’s will' rather than a personal achievement.

Addressing a press conference shortly after AICC Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi officially announced him as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, who will be Kerala’s next CM, Satheesan expressed gratitude to everyone, right from AICC office-bearers to grassroots Congress workers, for their support and efforts behind the UDF’s victory.

According to Satheesan, the mandate given by the people of Kerala carried a huge responsibility. “They have brought us to power with 102 seats, ending the LDF government’s 10-year rule,” he said.

“We will fulfil every promise made to the people of Kerala through hard work and commitment, and improve their standard of living step by step,” he added. Satheesan said the incoming UDF government would redefine politics and public service through dedicated efforts focused on people’s welfare.

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“I see this not as a personal achievement, but as God’s will. Many people have worked tirelessly for this victory. The AICC played a major role in securing this massive mandate, and K C Venugopal coordinated the party’s efforts in Kerala. He extended his support in every matter and remained in constant touch with all of us throughout,” Satheesan said.

He also thanked former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. Chennithala and Venugopal were also considered for the Chief Minister’s post, leading to an 11-day delay. Defending the time taken, Satheesan said selecting a CM was an important process and that the party had handled it appropriately.

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Stating that Kerala was going through a difficult phase, Satheesan called for collective efforts to overcome the challenges facing the state. “Kerala has to come together to confront these issues. I seek the support of people from all walks of life, including the opposition. Only a united Kerala can rebuild the state and create a new future,” he said.

He said the UDF functioned as a united team despite being an alliance of multiple parties. “People of Kerala have placed high expectations on us. Only a strong team can save Kerala, and my effort will be to build and strengthen that team,” he added.

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Satheesan also said the date of the swearing-in ceremony would be decided soon after discussions within the party. He added that the Congress leadership would take the final call on the composition of the UDF cabinet.