Key events in Kerala today: District badminton tournament, khadi summer school fair mark May 14
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Museum Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by Unnikrishnan Arakkaparambu - 10.00 am
- Swathi Thirunal Music College Auditorium: Balabhaskar Jayanthi Celebration by B Shashikumar Foundation - 5.00 pm
- Poojappura Rajiv Gandhi Biotechnology Centre: Discussion on Income Tax Act 2025 - 9.30 am
- Thycaud Ganesham: Malayalam film screening at Surya Mela, "Kirkkan" - 6.45 pm
Kottayam
- Vayaskara Galileo Science Centre: Science Camp for School Students - 9.30 am.
Ernakulam
- Kadavantra Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium: District Badminton Tournament - Second phase matches - 8.00 am
- Kaloor Hotel Central Park: Kerala Medical Distributors Association (KMDA) District Conference - 9.30 am
- Diwans Road Ernakulam Women's Association: Exhibition and Sale of Nilambur Anaswaram earthenware, murals, etc - 10.00 am
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Prem Nazir Friends Association Meetup - 6.00 pm
- Naresh Pal Centre, near Lissie Hospital: Solo performance by Devika Hemant, organized by the cultural and arts organization of bank employees, BEEMA.
Kozhikode
- Malabar Christian College High School Ground: EC Bharathan Memorial Sub Junior Football Tournament 8.00 am.
- Kalandithazham Darshanam Grandhalaya: Kerala State Library Council Aksharakalari Summer Vacation Camp 9.00 am.
- Mananchira Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair 10.00 am.
- Town Hall: As part of the KV Vijesh commemoration, Natakolsavam (Drama Festival) Souhruda Sangamam (Friendly meet), Drama – Inauguration by Gopalan Adat 10.00 am.
- Chalappuram Kesari Bhavan: As part of Thapsya's Golden Jubilee, meeting of old-time workers – Inauguration by Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri 10.00 am.
- Attanikkal Sree Narayana Guruvāshramam: Guruvāshramam Theerthadanam (Pilgrimage) and Prathishta Varshikam (Consecration anniversary) – Kalashabhishekam, Discourses 5:00 pm.
- Beach Akashvani Office Premises: As part of Akashvani's 90th anniversary, Sahityolsavam (Literary festival) concluding ceremony – Inauguration by writer CV Balakrishnan 5.00 pm.
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