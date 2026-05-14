Moolamattom: A youth who climbed down into a well to rescue a goat was trapped after being unable to climb back out. Both the youth and the goat were later rescued safely by the Moolamattom Fire and Rescue Services.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Friday at Adoormala, opposite Kolapra Government Higher Secondary School. A goat belonging to Geetha Rajan of Thazhathechenattu House fell into a well owned by nearby resident Suresh of Elayanithottam House while grazing in the area.

The well, which was surrounded by a compound wall, was around 30 feet deep and contained nearly 10 feet of water.

On noticing the incident, Shibin Thankachan, a native of Thekkumbhagom in Thodupuzha who had come to a nearby house for construction work, tied a ladder with a rope and climbed down into the well. Although he managed to secure the goat safely, he was unable to climb back out.

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Nearby auto-rickshaw driver Santhosh then informed the Fire and Rescue Services.

A team from the Moolamattom Fire Force quickly reached the spot and used a rescue net to safely bring both Shibin and the goat back to the surface. The swift intervention of the rescue team prevented a major mishap. No one was injured in the incident.

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Fire and Rescue Services personnel Bibin A Thankappan, Ajayakumar CC, Shinto Jose, Praveen KP, Prashanth K, A Afsal Khan and D Roymon participated in the rescue operation.