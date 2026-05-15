Almost seven months after a massive landslip along the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway (NH 85) at Adimali in Idukki, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed the NHAI to submit, within one month, a detailed report on the actions taken following the incident.

The landslip occurred on October 25, 2025, when a huge volume of soil collapsed from an under-construction stretch of the NH-85 onto the M N Smaraka Laksham Veedu Colony located nearly 200 metres below the road. Timely intervention by the Adimali grama panchayat, which evacuated 22 families after cracks appeared in the area following heavy rain, helped avert a larger disaster. However, 48-year-old Biju was killed, and at least eight houses were completely destroyed.

The Commission’s intervention follows the district administration's conclusion that the accident was caused by unscientific highway construction. The District Collector, in a report submitted to the Commission, stated that the responsibility for compensation lies with the NHAI.

According to the report, the NHAI should bear the rent expenses of the 27 families still staying in relief camps until they receive insurance compensation. The Collector also recommended that, if the insurance amount proves insufficient to purchase land and construct new houses, the remaining amount should be provided by the authority. In addition, those returning from the camps to their homes should be given ₹15,000 each, the report said.

The Commission directed the NHAI to submit a comprehensive report explaining whether the Collector’s recommendations had been implemented. If not, the authority must specify the reasons. The report should also include the number of people killed and injured, details of compensation already paid, and the names and addresses of both beneficiaries and those yet to receive compensation.

Justice Alexander Thomas also directed the Secretary of the Adimali grama panchayat to inform the Commission within a month about the steps taken to identify rental accommodation for the temporary rehabilitation of affected families and to find land for house construction.

The District Collector has further been asked to submit a detailed report on whether the directions issued to the NHAI and the panchayat secretary have been carried out.

Representatives of the Idukki District Collector, the NHAI Project Director and the Adimali grama panchayat secretary have been directed to appear before the Commission for the next sitting on June 6 and report the progress made.