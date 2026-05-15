Edathua: The Murikkolil Muttu Bridge, which connects wards 8 and 11 of Thalavady Panchayat, has become a serious hazard for schoolchildren and users of small vehicles.

The handrails of the bridge have completely collapsed, and the structure has become unstable, completely detached from its supporting beams. It now sways visibly whenever vehicles pass.Located about 100 metres from Government Model UP School and half a kilometre from the Government Higher Secondary School, the bridge is expected to see heavy traffic once schools reopen, with autorickshaws and students travelling by bicycle and on foot.

The bridge spans the Murikkolil Muttu Thodu, a tributary of the Pamba River, and lies close to a whirlpool-prone stretch of the waterbody. With no railings in place, even a minor mishap could lead to a major tragedy. The absence of streetlights in the vicinity makes night travel particularly unsafe for residents.

Locals are demanding urgent renovation of the bridge. Ward member Ajith Pisharath has also called for immediate intervention at the department level to ensure the safety of students and commuters.