Kozhikode: A class six student died after a mundu (traditional cloth) accidentally tightened around his neck while he was playing with his brother at their house in Koduvally on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Shravan, 11, son of Rajeesh and Shyamili, natives of Karumala in Balussery, currently residing at Purayil House near Kanjirad in Kalaranthiri.

According to Koduvalli police, the incident occurred around 5 pm while Shravan was playing in the courtyard with his brother. His parents had gone to work at the time.

Family members and neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing cries and immediately took the child to Thamarassery Taluk Hospital. However, doctors could not save his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shravan was a Class 6 student of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Koodathayi. Besides his parents, he is survived by his brother Sreerag.