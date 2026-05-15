Finding it hard to check your school code or school's result for the Kerala SSLC 2026.

SSLC Result School Wise List 2025

Here is where you can find the school-wise results:

https://prd.kerala.gov.in

SSLC Result Kerala School Code List

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In order to get the results, you will have to enter your school code. You can find your school's code from the links listed below:

Results can be accessed through the following websites from 3.30 pm.