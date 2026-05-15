Kerala SSLC Result 2026 | How to find your School code and results?
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Finding it hard to check your school code or school's result for the Kerala SSLC 2026.
SSLC Result School Wise List 2025
Here is where you can find the school-wise results:
SSLC Result Kerala School Code List
In order to get the results, you will have to enter your school code. You can find your school's code from the links listed below:
- Thiruvananthapuram School Code List
- Kollam School Code List
- Pathanamthitta School Code List
- Alappuzha School Code List
- Kottayam School Code List
- Idukki School Code List
- Ernakulam School Code List
- Thrissur School Code List
- Palakkad School Code List
- Kozhikode School Code List
- Malappuram School Code List
- Wayanad School Code List
- Kannur School Code List
- Kasaragod School Code List
Results can be accessed through the following websites from 3.30 pm.
- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
- results.kite.kerala.gov.in
- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
- prd.kerala.gov.in
- kbpe.kerala.gov.in
- examresults.kerala.gov.in
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