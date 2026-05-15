The Kerala SSLC 2026 results will be announced at 4.00 pm on Friday. A total of over 4.17 lakh students had appeared for the examination, which was held between March 5 and March 30, 2026, while the evaluation process began on April 16.

SSLC Result 2026 Kerala website links

Students will be able to check their individual and school-wise results from 4 pm onwards. Results will be available in the following official portals:

In addition to these, the results will also be made available through DigiLocker and via SMS services.

How to check Kerala SSLC results

To check the Kerala SSLC Result 2026, follow these steps:

Visit results.kite.kerala.gov.in



Click on the ‘SSLC Result 2026’ link



Enter your registration number and date of birth



View and download your result



Take a printout or screenshot for future reference

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Students may also visit pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, click on ‘SSLC Results 2026’, enter their login credentials, and download the result displayed on the screen.

For students who do not clear the examination, supplementary exams (Save A Year or SAY exams) are scheduled to be conducted in June 2026.