Kerala SSLC 2026 results to be declared today | How to check scores
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Kerala SSLC 2026 results are to be announced on Friday by the education authorities.
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Over 4.17 lakh students sat for the examinations held between March 5 and March 30, 2026.
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Students can check their results online at https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in/ using their registration number and date of birth; supplementary exams are scheduled for June 2026 for those who do not pass.
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The Kerala SSLC 2026 results will be announced at 4.00 pm on Friday. A total of over 4.17 lakh students had appeared for the examination, which was held between March 5 and March 30, 2026, while the evaluation process began on April 16.
SSLC Result 2026 Kerala website links
Students will be able to check their individual and school-wise results from 4 pm onwards. Results will be available in the following official portals:
In addition to these, the results will also be made available through DigiLocker and via SMS services.
How to check Kerala SSLC results
To check the Kerala SSLC Result 2026, follow these steps:
- Visit results.kite.kerala.gov.in
- Click on the ‘SSLC Result 2026’ link
- Enter your registration number and date of birth
- View and download your result
- Take a printout or screenshot for future reference
Students may also visit pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, click on ‘SSLC Results 2026’, enter their login credentials, and download the result displayed on the screen.
For students who do not clear the examination, supplementary exams (Save A Year or SAY exams) are scheduled to be conducted in June 2026.