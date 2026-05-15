Key events in Kerala today: Manorama Quick Kerala food and bake tech expo, football tournament mark May 15
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Putharikandam Maithanam E.K. Nayanar Park: Krishi Vaibhav 2026 Inauguration by Union Minister George Kurien at 3:00 pm.
- Palaayam Vivekananda Cultural Centre: Free Yoga Class by Shivananda Kendra at 6:30 pm.
- Thycaud Govt. Arts College: Former Teachers' Meet at 9:30 am.
- Thycaud Ganesham: Oscar Award-winning film 'One Battle After Another' at the Surya Film Festival at 6:45 pm.
- Thirumala Holy Trinity CSI: 4th Church Day, Convention Meeting at 6:30 pm.
- Museum Art Gallery: Unnikrishnan Arakkaparambil's Art Exhibition 'Yavanika' at 10:00 am.
Kottayam
- Arpookara Varyamuttam Babu Chazhikkadan Smruthi Mandapam: Babu Chazhikkadan Commemoration. Flower Offering, Inauguration of the Meeting. Kerala Congress Executive Chairman Mons Joseph MLA - 10:30 am.
Ernakulam
- Kakkanad KINFRA Exhibition Centre: Manorama Quick Kerala Food and Bake Tech Expo - 10:00 am
- Kaloor Gokulam Convention Centre: Hotel Tech Kerala Exhibition organized by HORECA - 10:00 am
- Diwans Road Ernakulam Women's Association: Exhibition and Sale of Nilambur Anashwaram pottery, wall paintings, etc. - 10:00 am
- Sree Sudheendra Medical Mission Hospital: Free Allergy Medical Camp - 9:00 am
- Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall: Mridulamal Ghazal Evening organized by Rotary Club of Cochin Tricity - 6:30 pm
- T.K. Ramakrishnan Cultural Centre: Ernakulam District Parivar Annual General Meeting - Mayor V.K. Minimol - 2:30 pm
- Ernakulam Friday Club Hall: Weekend Discourse - Hajj and Muslim Unity - 7:00 pm
- Palarivattom POC Auditorium: Chavittunadakam Fest organized by KCBC Media Commission - Napoleon Bonaparte (Historical Play) - 6:00 pm
- Kadavanthra Soyus Library: Reading Workshop for Students - 10:00 am
- Ponnurunni Rural Library: Alphabet Familiarization as part of the Reading Workshop - K.V. Anil Kumar - 4:00 pm
- Elamkulam Prussianblue Gaya Art Gallery: Pramod Wadnekar's Solo Exhibition - 10:00 am
- Ernakulam Chavara Cultural Centre: Chavara Matrimony's 30th Anniversary Celebration - Inauguration by Actress Sheela - 5:30 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Music Program - Anuraga Sandhya - 6:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Malabar Christian College High School Ground: E.C. Bharathan Memorial Sub-Junior Football Tournament at 8:00 am.
- Mananchira Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair at 10:00 am.
- Govindapuram Library: Vacation Camp led by Balavedi. Inauguration by theatre artist M.V. Suresh Babu at 10:00 am.
- Town Hall: Theatre Festival as part of K.V. Vijesh Commemoration at 10:00 am.
- HiLite Mall: Canvas Stories International Art Exhibition. Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan at 10:30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Mural Painting Exhibition led by Kerala Mural Painting Association at 11:00 am.
- Kandhamkulam Jubilee Hall: Thapasya Golden Jubilee. Inauguration by Tamil novelist An. N. Joy De Cruz at 10:00 am, Kalabharati Bengali Folk Dance at 6:00 pm. Therukkoothu Play at 7:00 pm.
- Medical College Kanivu Hall: Meeting of Bus Stand Action Committee led by District Consumer Protection Committee at 4:00 pm.
- Aththanikkal Sreenarayana Guruvayashram: Guruvayashram Pilgrimage and Consecration Anniversary. Kalashabhishekam, Discourses at 5:00 pm.
- Kambilipparambu Bazar: Islahi Sangamam (Islamic Congregation) led by KNM. Inauguration by M.T. Abdul Gafoor Madani at 7:00 pm.
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