Kozhikode: A complaint filed by the Kerala Federation of the Blind, with the support of various social organisations, against the alleged use of fake disability certificates to secure government jobs is expected to expose a racket operating in the Malabar region.

Acting on the complaint submitted to the Kozhikode District Collector, the District Medical Officer (DMO) has ordered the re-examination of a person who allegedly obtained a government job using a fake disability certificate. The individual has been directed to appear before a new medical board.

The complaint alleged that five teachers, four from Kozhikode district and one from Malappuram district, had secured jobs using fake disability certificates. Authorities are likely to re-examine the disability claims of the remaining four individuals as well.

Officials have specifically instructed that the accused appear before a different medical board instead of the one that had earlier issued the disability certificate.

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District Medical Officer Dr. Rajaram Kizhakkekandiyil had earlier been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report based on complaints regarding the alleged misuse of disability certificates. Following an investigation by the Regional Vigilance Unit under the District Medical Office, a report was submitted and the complaint was handed over to the District Police Chief for further action.

Speaking to Onmanorama, the DMO said only a detailed police investigation could uncover the full extent of the alleged racket, as health authorities are limited to re-examining disability claims through fresh medical boards.

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According to the complaint, some doctors on medical boards allegedly helped in issuing fake certificates. Most of the accused are believed to have used fake ‘low vision’ disability certificates to secure teaching jobs in schools across Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram districts.

The complaint also alleged that temporary or minor conditions, including six fingers and temporary epilepsy, were falsely classified as permanent disabilities in order to obtain certificates. The Health Department has now decided to conduct fresh medical examinations after evidence supporting the allegations emerged.