Charummoodu: With school reopening fast approaching, parents of school children have raised concern over the proliferation of stray dogs on the main roads and bylanes of Charummoodu in Alappuzha district. In the previous years, during the same time, a large number of students, guardians and parents had suffered dog attacks.

Parents alleged that multiple projects announced by the panchayat in their budgets to eradicate the stray dog menace have remained only on paper. Presently, stray dogs are seen in government offices, in front of shops and even in schools. These dogs roam around K P Road and Charummoodu Junction round the clock.

Incidentally, as per official data, Charummoodu area had reported the highest number of attacks by stray dogs in Kollam district. The victims of the attacks included adults as well as children. A case of an 11-year-old boy succumbing to injuries suffered in an attack by a stray dog was also reported from Charummoodu.

When schools had reopened last year, three students were attacked by strays in Nooranad. However, there has been a slight relief from dog bites during the last couple of months as schools were closed for summer holidays.