Neyyattinkara: A 13-year-old boy was injured after falling into a shock trap set on the front door lock of his house, in an alleged attempt to harm his family. The incident took place on Friday at Grace Villa in Nulaykkonam near Chemmannuvila, Manchavilakam.

The boy, identified as Alan R Saji, son of Ramya, suffered an electric shock while trying to open the front door and step outside early in the morning. Doctors at the General Hospital said the child, who remains under observation, is in a stable condition. The Marayamuttom Police have launched an investigation, though no concrete leads have emerged so far.

The incident occurred around 6.30 a.m. on Friday, when Alan was preparing to accompany his uncle Rajin, who was taking his father to the hospital. The family initially assumed the shock was caused by an electrical leakage due to faulty wiring. However, a closer inspection after exiting through the rear door revealed that it was likely a deliberate attempt to cause harm.

Combo image of the front door lock through which electricity was channelled (L) and a connection drawn from the metre board to channel electricity to the front door.

It was later found that unidentified persons had used wire and copper cable to draw electricity from the metre board and route it to the front door lock. Neighbours and the police were immediately alerted.

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Ramya had been living in the partially completed house for the past year with her two sons, Alan and 11-year-old Abhin. Though she has been living separately from her husband for nearly eight years, the couple are not legally divorced.

Ramya said she had no idea who could have carried out the act and maintained that she had no enmity with neighbours. She added that the house had been constructed with financial assistance from several individuals. Ramya and her children also informed the police that they did not suspect her estranged husband in connection with the incident.

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Forensic experts and the dog squad are yet to examine the house, while no CCTV cameras are available in the vicinity. Meanwhile, officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board inspected the premises following the incident.