Thiruvananthapuram: A police officer was injured in a knife attack by another cop while responding to a domestic violence complaint at the police quarters at Vikas Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The injured is identified as Anshar, a native of Thekkada in Thiruvananthapuram, while police have taken into custody Anish Kumar (40), CPO at AR Camp.

The incident occurred around 9.15 pm on Friday. A police team led by Anshar had arrived following the complaint of Anish Kumar's wife, alleging that she was being assaulted by her husband.

When they tried to intervene and stop Anish from assaulting his wife, it enraged him. According to the FIR, Anish verbally abused the police officers and tried to attack them.

He then grabbed a knife from inside the house and attempted to stab Anshar in the neck. However, Anshar blocked the attack with his left hand, causing the knife to strike his left ear instead.

An officer at the Museum Police said that the blow could have been fatal had it landed directly on the neck.

Following this, Anish was taken into custody. He has been charged with sections relating to obstructing a public servant from fulfilling his official duties, among others.

The Museum Police said that further procedures are underway, and the accused would be produced before the court on Saturday.