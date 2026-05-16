Idukki: Internal conflicts and public verbal clashes have intensified in the Idukki Congress as a section of party leaders called for the removal of District Congress Committee (DCC) president C P Mathew from the post.

The controversy began after Mathew took disciplinary action against Congress leaders who organised demonstrations in support of V D Satheesan while the party's CM talks were ongoing. Following the action, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose publicly criticised the move, stating that the sentiments of party workers had not been taken into consideration.

Responding to the criticism, Mathew launched a sharp attack against the MP, calling him an “immature leader.” Speaking to the media, Mathew said Dean was only three years old when he entered politics and alleged that the MP’s “immaturity” was now being reflected in his actions. He also claimed that the MP had brought “no benefit” to the DCC.

Meanwhile, an alleged phone conversation between a Congress worker from Vandiperiyar and Mathew, which reportedly turned into a heated exchange of abusive language, has gone viral since Thursday.

These incidents invited criticism from DCC general secretaries Arun Podippara and Bijo Mani, who both rallied in support of the Dean. Muvattupuzha Municipal Chairperson Joyce Mary George, Idukki District Panchayat member Manoj Kokkadan, and several other leaders also came out against the DCC president.

DCC General Secretary O R Sasi also strongly criticised Mathew, stating that leaders, including late P T Thomas and Dean, had played a key role in helping Mathew become DCC president despite his political journey through several parties. Sasi further alleged that Mathew, who had “done nothing in any election,” was now unfairly criticising Dean Kuriakose.

The escalating conflict within the Congress reportedly caused dissatisfaction among coalition partners, including the Muslim League and Kerala Congress (Joseph).

However, leaders aligned with K C Venugopal defended the DCC president, saying the controversy against him was unnecessary. They maintained that Mathew had merely taken organisational action against those who violated party discipline by staging protests, and that targeting him over the issue was unjustified.

With tensions between the DCC president and the MP continuing to escalate following the election results, senior leaders in the district are said to have informed the state leadership and sought urgent intervention to prevent the situation from worsening further.