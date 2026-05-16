The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-754 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – KG 684929

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh – KD 788060

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - KE 651917

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0466, 0572, 0623, 1169, 1868, 3393, 4219, 4386, 4942, 5336 6142, 7337, 7348, 7727, 8112 8435, 9117, 9161, 9628

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1607, 3198, 3603, 7424 7969, 8111

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0648, 0670, 0684, 1016 1635, 2175, 2537, 2934 2952, 2996, 3519, 4085, 4564, 4969, 5223, 5453, 5519, 5592, 6335, 7959, 8068, 8185, 8644, 9087 9172

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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0366, 0464, 0589, 0685, 0732, 1148, 1196 1362, 1385, 1438, 1517, 1551, 1828, 1913 2139, 2166, 2309, 2332, 2457, 2719, 2879 2989, 3079, 3096, 3143, 3191, 3200, 3444 3772, 3849, 3913, 3944, 3967, 4033, 4052 4153, 4176, 4513, 4592, 4696, 4898, 5192 5206, 5312, 5553, 5859, 5907, 6014, 6058 6222, 6514, 6812, 6826, 7002, 7064, 7250 7381, 7628, 7855, 8139, 8197, 8331, 8390 8987, 9253, 9256, 9387, 9429, 9516, 9542 9593, 9700, 9719, 9781, 9912, 9936

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0180, 0242, 0446, 0489, 0768, 0770, 1073, 1280, 1516, 1599, 1620, 1646, 1722, 1889, 1922, 1975, 2016, 2289, 2336, 2357, 2359, 2585, 2701, 2773, 2816, 2836, 2870, 3056, 3058, 3218, 3269, 3302, 3513, 3740, 3752, 3756, 3948, 3957, 4250, 4536, 4589, 4788, 4855, 4861, 4901, 4950, 5017, 5067, 5231 5340, 5661, 5677, 5679, 5765, 6385, 6504 6631, 6667, 6779, 6813, 6854, 7053, 7179, 7383, 7413, 7492, 7505, 7552, 7561, 7684 7705, 8061, 8193, 8276, 8495, 8724, 8750, 8758, 8764, 8929, 9106, 9201, 9369, 9382 9390, 9569, 9573, 9667, 9762, 9774, 9975, 9981

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Ninth prize: ₹100

1921, 1925, 1943, 1973, 2015, 2027, 2101, 2114, 2226, 2303, 2311, 2321, 2427, 2465, 2493 2552, 2562, 2636, 2670, 2969, 2991, 3059, 3220, 3433, 3456, 3480, 3562, 3673, 3691, 3818 3824, 3850, 3877, 3886, 4069, 4074, 4076, 4358, 4446, 4500, 4538, 4582, 4599, 4625, 4706, 4789, 4946, 4992, 5021, 5563, 5577, 5586, 5602, 5622, 5652, 5657, 5704, 5916, 5920 5994, 6086, 6174, 6233, 6370, 6398, 6464, 6548, 6781, 6861, 7026, 7083, 7107, 7218, 7355 7567, 7685, 7699, 7711, 7758, 7908, 7991, 7998, 8028, 8135, 8158, 8167, 8209, 8239, 8277, 8463, 8520, 8602, 8630, 8636, 8643, 8647, 8771, 8822, 8995 9000, 9199, 9212, 9474, 9476, 9553, 9599, 9629, 9660, 9869, 9869, 9880

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.