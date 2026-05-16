Kanhangad: The avian diversity of Kasaragod has gained another rare addition with the sighting of the elusive Kashmir Flycatcher at Chemmattam Vayal. The bird was spotted by a team of birdwatchers comprising S Adithyan (Thiruvananthapuram), Srilal K Mohan of Chemmattam Vayal and Hrithik Sundar of Vadakara.

With this sighting, the total number of bird species recorded in the district has risen to 414, according to data from the eBird platform. This also marks the first recorded sighting of the species in the northern districts of Kerala.

The Kashmir Flycatcher breeds in the northwestern Himalayan region, particularly in the Kashmir belt, at elevations of 1,800 to 2,400 metres above sea level. In September, it migrates southwards to spend the winter in the Western Ghats of South India, the Nilgiris and the hill regions of Sri Lanka.

Considered a winter visitor to Kerala, the species has witnessed a decline in population due to habitat loss, which underscores the urgent need for conservation efforts.