With the Dhul-Hijjah moon not sighted in Kerala on Sunday, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on May 28 in the state.

The announcement was made by Palayam Imam VP Suhaib Maulavi and state secretary of the Dakshina Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama Thodiyur Muhammed Kunju Moulavi.

They declared that Dhul-Qa'dah will complete 30 days on Monday and the first day of Dhul-Hijjah will be observed on Tuesday.

Eid al-Adha, which commemorates sacrifice, is celebrated by Muslims the day after Arafah Day, which marks the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage. The 10th day of the month of Dhul Hijjah marks the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage and the beginning of Eid al-Adha.