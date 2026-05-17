Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

With the Dhul-Hijjah moon not sighted in Kerala on Sunday, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on May 28 in the state.

The announcement was made by Palayam Imam VP Suhaib Maulavi and state secretary of the Dakshina Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama Thodiyur Muhammed Kunju Moulavi.

They declared that Dhul-Qa'dah will complete 30 days on Monday and the first day of Dhul-Hijjah will be observed on Tuesday. 

Eid al-Adha, which commemorates sacrifice, is celebrated by Muslims the day after Arafah Day, which marks the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage. The 10th day of the month of Dhul Hijjah marks the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage and the beginning of Eid al-Adha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.