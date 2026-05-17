Key events in Kerala today: Community cyclothon, music concert, khadi fair on May 17
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Thycaud, Kerala Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi: Organic Farmers' Collective - 10:00 am
- Manaveeyam Veedhi: Vayalar Ganasandhya (Musical Evening) - 6:00 pm
- Thycaud Ganesham: Kavalappperuma in Surya Mela - 6:45 pm
- Kowdiar Ambalanagar Hall: Veterans Group Annual Conference - 5:00 pm
- Attukal Devi Hospital: Free Medical Camp - 9:00 am
- Karumbukkonam Mudipura Devi Temple Hall: Amma Malayalam Sahitya Vedi (Literary Forum) Cultural Conference - 4:00 pm
- Thycaud Bharat Bhavan: Inauguration of KP Suhruth Sangham Samskarika Prabhatam (Cultural Morning) by K. Muraleedharan, Book Release by Additional Advocate General K.P. Jayachandran - 9:45 am
- Vazhuthacaud Lenin Balavadi: Ban Film Society Film Screening - 10:00 am
- Kowdiar Square: Community Cyclothon Flag-off by Akashavani (All India Radio) led by Governor Rajendra Arlekar - 7:30 pm
Kollam
- Quilon Beach Hotel: State Conference of the Society of Vaginal Surgeons of India – Paper Presentation 9:00 am, Valedictory Session 3:50 pm.
- Kadappakada Sports Club Auditorium: Ashrama Keerthi Nagar Residents Association Silver Jubilee Valedictory Session and Family Meet - 4:00 pm.
- Kadappakada Sports Club: Yusufali Kechery Mahapratibha Award Presentation - 4:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Hotel Aida: Inauguration of Continuing Medical Education Workshop for Mental Health Experts. President of Indian Psychiatric Society, Kerala Chapter, Dr. Anoop Vincent - 8:30 am.
- Govt. Rest House New Hall: Inauguration of Auto Sneha Koottayma (Auto Lovers' Group) Annual Celebration and Family Meet. Honouring students who excelled in SSLC and Plus Two examinations, felicitation of senior citizens, and feast - 10:00 am.
- K C Mammen Mappila Hall: Natyagriha Dance Academy 30th Anniversary Celebration. Inauguration of the conference by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA, Inauguration of cultural evening by Playback Singer Sudheep Kumar, Message by Francis George MP - 4:00 pm, Dance Presentation - 6:00 pm.
Kochi
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Entrepreneur Expo organized by Malayala Manorama to support women entrepreneurs - 11:00 am.
- Kakkanad, KINFRA Exhibition Centre: Manorama Quick Kerala Food & Bake Tech Expo - 10:00 am, Valedictory Session by Collector G. Priyanka - 4:00 pm.
- Edappally Toll, AKG Smaraka Granthasala: Book discussion on 'Kanalghat' by Latha Lakshmi, published by Manorama Books. Dr. K.G. Paulose - 5:30 pm.
- Divan's Road, Ernakulam Women's Association: Exhibition and Sale of Nilambur Anashwaram pottery, wall paintings, etc. - 10:00 am.
- Kadvanthra GCDA Shopping Complex, Clint Art Gallery: Drawing competition for school students in connection with Clint's 50th birthday - 10:00 am.
- Elamkulam, Prussian Blue Gaia Art Gallery: Solo painting exhibition by Pramod Wadnekar - 10:00 am.
- Palarivattom POC: World Social Communication Day celebration organized by KCBC Media Commission - T.J. Vinod MLA, Fr. Dr. Jacob Prasad - 6:00 pm.
- Palarivattom POC: Chaviitunatakam Fest (Folk Dance Drama) organized by KCBC Media Commission - Pontius Pilate (Biblical Chaviitunatakam) - 6:30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram: Swathithirunal Day. Edappally Sangeetha Sadassu Music Concert - Dr N J Nandhini - 6:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Karayogam's Ayushyam Polyclinic: Free Parkinson's Disease Treatment Camp organized by Ernakulam Karayogam, Parkinson's Foundation of Kerala, Cochin East Rotary Club - 10:00 am.
- Ernakulam Sahodara Soudham: Summer Study Camp organized by Sree Narayana Seva Vanitha Sangham (Women's Association) - 9:30 am.
- Ernakulam Boat Jetty Area, TK Samskarika Kendram: Abraham Madammakkal Literary Award Presentation to Ashokan Charuvil - 5:00 pm.
- Chittoor Road YMCA Hall: Gospel Meeting organized by Calvary Prayer Fellowship - 5:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Govindapuram Library: Balavedi (Children's Forum) Vacation Camp - 9:00 am.
- Krishnamenon Indoor Stadium: All India Open Kyokushin Karate Championship organized by Defense Land - 9:00 am.
- Vellayil Muhammad Rafi Road, Metro Tower: Appu Nedungadi Memorial Drawing Competition - 9:30 am.
- Pantheerankavu Capcon Convention Centre: Inauguration of the Kerala State Conference of Bharathiya Vyapari Vyavasayi Sangham (Indian Traders and Business Association) (Online) by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - 9:30 am.
- St. Xavier's College: Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) Silver Jubilee Celebration. Flag Hoisting - 9:30 am, Inaugural Session - 10:00 am.
- Sarovaram Trade Centre: KNM State Representative Conference - 10:00 am.
- Mananchira Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair - 10:00 am.
- Shikshak Sadan: District Convention of Kerala Private Medical Technicians Association - 10:00 am.
- Palath Chevar Road Bank Auditorium: Farmer's Seminar organized by Samanvaya Residents Association - 10:00 am.
- HiLite Mall: Canvas Stories International Art Exhibition - 10:30 am.
- Eranhipalam Vagbhatananda Reading Room: Annual General Body Meeting - 10:30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Mural Painting Exhibition organized by Kerala Mural Painting Association - 11:00 am.
- Malabar Christian College High School Ground: Inauguration of E.C. Bharathan Memorial Sub-Junior Football Tournament Final by Mayor O. Sadashivan - 3:30 pm.
- Nadakavu Fit & Fun Hall: Nadakavu East West Residents Association Meeting - 4:00 pm.
- Mankavu Hospital Premises: Mankavu Residents Association Annual Celebration and Family Meet - 4:30 pm.
- Town Hall: Geet Malhar Musical Night by Yook the Cultural Team - 6:30 pm.
- KGF Hall: Ghazal Gayatri Talent Hunt organized by Kerala Ghazal Foundation - 7:00 pm.
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