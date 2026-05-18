Karakurussi: With the same hands that steer his taxi through Kerala’s roads, U Anas has now powered his way to international glory, winning gold and silver for India at the World Masters Power Games in Goa.

The 32-year-old from Uppukuzhi House in Vazhempuram, Karakurussi, has secured gold in the right arm category and silver in the left arm category in the men’s 30-plus division.

Although Anas had also qualified to represent India at the Masters championship held in New Zealand last year, financial constraints prevented him from participating in the event. This time, with Goa as the venue, his consistent performances at state and national levels earned him a place in the Indian contingent, where he went on to secure the medals. He is also a former national senior champion.

A taxi driver in Vazhempuram for several years, Anas entered the sport driven by his passion for arm wrestling. He honed his skills through the Vazhempuram Pulari Club and later trained at the Ildakkurussi Fitness World centre. Despite work commitments, he ensured regular practice, he said. Pulari Club president Musthafa Kamal said the club extended full support for his participation in the event.

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Encouragement from his father Abdul Salam, mother Asiya, wife Shajitha, and children Dani Muhammad and Muhammad Adnan also played a key role in his achievement.