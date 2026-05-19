Key events in Kerala today: Khadi summer school fair, drama workshop mark May 19
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Idavakkode Kamukarakonam Nagarukavu: Installation Anniversary. Pongala at 10:30 am, Annadanam (Feast) at 1:00 pm.
- Sreechitra Home: Minister C.P. John's reception. Award presentation to SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) winners - 4:00 pm.
Ernakulam
- Palarivattom POC: Drama workshop organized by KCBC Media Commission – 10:00 am
- Edappally Pathadippalam Rest House: Sitting of the Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas – 10:30 am
- Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Gandhi Peace Foundation Executive Committee Meeting – 3:00 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Swathi Thirunal Day, Aazhchavattam Kalasangamam (weekly art gathering) – 5:30 pm, FM Swarakkoottu (musical ensemble) – 6:30 pm
Kozhikode
- Govindapuram Library: Balavedi Holiday Camp - 9:00 am
- Malaparamba Early Intervention Center: Free Early Intervention Camp - 10:00 am
- Mananchira Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair - 10:00 am
- Minnoos Auditorium: Inauguration of Kerala State Service Pensioners Union State Conference by MP M.K. Raghavan - 10:00 am
- Cherootty Road MSS Auditorium: P.M. Muhammad Koya Remembrance Memorial Lecture organized by MSS P.M. Muhammad Koya Endowment Committee - N.P. Chekkutty - 4:00 pm
- Town Hall: Machingal Muhammad explains the new electricity generation project - 6:00 pm
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