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The Kerala government has officially announced the launch of the Monsoon Bumper Lottery 2026 (BR-110), offering a bumper first prize of ₹10 crore. 

The lottery, one of the state’s most anticipated annual bumper draws, will feature tickets priced at ₹250 each.

The government said that a total of 45 lakh paper lottery tickets will be printed for the draw, generating a gross ticket value of ₹80.35 crore. The lottery tickets will be issued in five series — MA, MB, MC, MD, and ME.

The total prize pool for the Monsoon Bumper has been fixed at ₹30.85 crore, with over 3.05 lakh prizes on offer across multiple categories. Apart from the jackpot prize of ₹10 crore, the second prize carries ₹10 lakh each for one winner in every series, while the third prize is ₹5 lakh each.

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Other major prize categories include ₹3 lakh prizes, as well as multiple lower-tier rewards ranging from ₹5,000, ₹1,000, ₹500, and ₹250 based on matching the last four digits. A consolation prize of ₹1 lakh each will also be awarded to four winners.

The draw will be conducted as a bumper draw in Thiruvananthapuram, where the results will be officially declared.

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The date of the draw of the ticket will be announced later. 

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