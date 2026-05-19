Petrol and diesel prices were increased by almost 90 paise per litre across the country on Tuesday, the second hike in less than a week.

In Kerala, prices were hiked by 86 paise and 83 paise for petrol and diesel, respectively. With this petrol prices have risen to ₹109.7 and diesel to ₹98.6 in Kochi. The corresponding prices in Thiruvanthapuram are ₹111.7 and ₹100.5. In Kozhikode, the prices are ₹110 and ₹98.9 for petrol and diesel respectively.

Petrol price was hiked to ₹98.64 a litre from ₹97.77 per litre in the national capital. Diesel now costs ₹91.58 a litre against ₹90.67 previously, according to industry sources. In Delhi, petrol now retails at ₹98.64 per litre, up by 87 paise, while diesel is priced at ₹91.58 per litre, higher by 91 paise.

Mumbai saw petrol rise by 91 paise to ₹107.59 per litre and diesel by 94 paise to ₹94.08 per litre. Kolkata recorded the steepest hike in petrol at 96 paise to ₹109.70 per litre, while diesel prices rose by 94 paise to ₹96.07 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices rose by 82 paise to ₹104.49 per litre, and diesel by 86 paise to ₹96.11 per litre.

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This is the second increase in rates in less than a week. Prices were hiked by ₹3 a litre on Friday.