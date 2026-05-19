Kasaragod: Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan will be undergoing surgery on Wednesday after doctors detected a polyp on his vocal cord during medical examinations at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

In a Facebook post, the MP said doctors had advised three weeks of complete voice rest after surgery. A vocal cord polyp is a non-cancerous growth that develops on the vocal cords, often due to prolonged strain or overuse of the voice. The condition can cause hoarseness and difficulty in speaking, and may require surgical removal.

Following medical advice, all his programmes in the constituency have been cancelled for the time being. The MP said people could continue to contact his office in urgent situations. Matters requiring his attention may be conveyed through his office or driver, and replies would be provided in writing during the recovery period, he said.