Thiruvananthapuram: The Human Rights Commission has ordered the Kerala government to pay ₹50,000 compensation to a man who alleged that a Sub-Inspector pepper-sprayed him at Chirayinkeezhu Police Station.

The complainant, Srinath, a native of Kurakkada in Chirayinkeezhu, had approached the Commission over an incident that took place on October 9, 2023. He was reportedly summoned to the police station after allegedly sending a message to his wife’s mobile phone while a divorce case involving the couple was under consideration in the family court.

Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed that the compensation amount must be paid within two months. It also stated that the government can later recover the amount legally from the SI concerned. If the compensation is not paid within the stipulated period, an 8 per cent interest will have to be paid. The Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department and the State Police Chief have been directed to ensure compliance and submit a report to the Commission within two months.

During the inquiry, the Commission examined a report submitted by the Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Police Chief. According to the report, the SI became angry while speaking with the complainant and sprayed some liquid on his face, causing his eyes to water. However, the report stated that there was no evidence of physical torture.

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Unsatisfied with the findings, the Commission handed over the probe to the Superintendent of Police of the Human Rights Commission Investigation Division. The subsequent investigation found that Srinath came out of the SI’s room crying and asking for the wash basin. Statements given by police personnel present at the station also supported this. The complainant later told doctors at the Medical College Hospital and an eye hospital that he had been pepper-sprayed.

The doctor who treated him reportedly stated that his eyes were red and that such symptoms could occur if a person had been exposed to pepper spray. However, the SI denied all the allegations.

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Following the inquiry, authorities decided to initiate departmental disciplinary action against the SI. The report also mentioned that the Irinjalakuda DySP had been directed to conduct a verbal inquiry into the matter. In his order, Justice Alexander Thomas observed that the complainant’s human rights had been violated.