Milma on Wednesday announced a hike of ₹4 per litre in milk prices, with the revised rates set to come into effect from June 1.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Board of Directors, Milma Chairman K S Mani said a major share of the price increase would be passed on to dairy farmers. However, he did not specify the amount.

He said the proposal to revise milk prices had been discussed during the tenure of the previous LDF government. According to Mani, the earlier government had given its consent for the price hike, and the matter was subsequently deliberated by the Board of Directors as well.

“However, since the election Model Code of Conduct was in force at the time, it was suggested that the decision be implemented only after the restrictions came to an end,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Model Code of Conduct remained in effect in the state until May 6.