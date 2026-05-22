Chavakkad: For Basheer, the sea has never been just a livelihood, but a reservoir of stories and experiences now brought to life in his first book.

A native of Munakkakadavu in Kadappuram, Basheer Chavakkad (45), son of the late Kunjalikkoya and Ayisha, has spent the past 30 years working as a fisherman. Though he has been writing for nearly two decades, this marks his first published work. Titled `Kadappurathoru Basheer' (Basheer of the Shore), the book brings together his deep knowledge of the sea and the lived realities of life at sea.

The volume unfolds across chapters that capture the rhythm of the ocean, the struggles and resilience of coastal life and the everyday experiences of fishing communities. Basheer, who used to write poetry and short stories, continues to work at the Munakkakadavu harbour and still ventures into the sea in a small boat.

Fishing has been the traditional profession of his family, with his late father and all three brothers, Razaq, Rasheed and Noushad, also engaged in the same livelihood. Basheer is married to Sajna, and the couple has three children: Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Ishaq and Fathima.

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The book was released on Friday at 10 am at the Kadappuram Munakkakadavu Fish Landing Centre under the auspices of the Munakkakadavu Harbour Labour Union Coordination Committee. Writer V R Sudheesh inaugurated the function, while Seithu Muhammad Pokkakkillath presided.