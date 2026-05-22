Malappuram: Fans across the world are celebrating Arsenal’s English Premier League triumph after a two-decade wait. Among them are two devoted Gunners from Malappuram, who stand out for the extraordinary way they have taken their passion for the club.

The first among them is Shihad Vallippadan, a native of Melemukku near Chengara and an ardent Arsenal supporter since his school days. In 2017, he co-founded a clothing store at Kavanur Angadi with his friend Sharafali. With little deliberation over the name, they called it Arsenal Clothing Store, which also carries the club’s name and logo.

Their passion did not end there. Last year, the duo launched another outlet in Kavanur dedicated to children’s wear, named Arsenal Junior, inspired by the club’s own youth academy. Shihad is married to Shahana Sherin and the couple has a three-year-old daughter, Meysha Mehak.

Vellamkunnan Shakeer (R) and Shihad Vallippadan. Photo: Special arrangement

The second ardent Arsenal supporter is Vellamkkunnan Shakeer from Karaparamba.. His passion for the club began during his higher secondary school days and has only deepened over the years. As he puts it, “When Arsenal win, I’m too happy to sleep; when they lose, I’m too upset to sleep,” a remark that captures the intensity of his emotional bond with the team.

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His devotion has clearly extended to his household as well. His mother Salima, wife U T Sajna, and even his eight-year-old daughter V K Aleena are all devoted Arsenal fans. The family home itself reflects this loyalty, with framed displays of the club’s motto and images of the Emirates Stadium adorning the bedroom walls.

The house, currently nearing completion, is set to be named Emirates after Arsenal’s home ground. Shakeer is also a member of the Arsenal Kerala Supporters Club.