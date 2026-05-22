Pala: M B Manjudevi, a native of Pala who is currently working as a nurse in Ireland, has been elected to the 15-member National Executive Committee of Fianna Fail, a leading party in Ireland’s coalition government, through a national-level election. Manjudevi had earlier contested in the Irish parliamentary elections as well.

Founded in 1926, Fianna Fail is currently led by Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, who also serves as the party president. As per the party constitution, the executive committee must include seven women members, and Manjudevi has been elected as one of them.

After completing her schooling at St. Mary’s High School, Pala, and Alphonsa College, Pala, Manjudevi went on to pursue her nursing course at the Birla School of Nursing in Pilani, Rajasthan. She is currently working as a staff nurse at Mater Private Hospital in Ireland.

Manjudevi is the daughter of the late retired Havildar Major K M Balakrishnan and Radhamani of Mani Mandiram House, Vilakkumadam, Pala. Her husband, Shyam Mohan, is a native of Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram. The couple has two children, Diya and Shreya.