Supplyco has launched a special Bakrid kit to ensure the availability of essential commodities and subsidised food items for the public ahead of the festival. The kit will be available at Supplyco outlets across the state till May 26.

Priced at ₹850, the kit contains food items worth ₹1,101. It includes three kilograms of biriyani rice, one kilogram of sugar, one litre of Sabari coconut oil, one kilogram of Sabari appam powder, and 250 grams of Sabari Gold tea powder.

The package also contains 100 grams each of meat masala, chicken masala and pepper powder, 50 grams of garam masala, along with a 50-gram spice mix containing cardamom and cloves.