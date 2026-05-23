All tickets of the Kerala State Lottery’s Vishu Bumper have been sold out, setting a new sales record ahead of the draw scheduled on May 23. The entire 45 lakh tickets printed for this year’s bumper were purchased by agents, the state government said in a press statement.

Last year, the total sales stood at 42,87,350 tickets.

Palakkad recorded the highest sales with 11,58,480 tickets sold, followed by Thrissur with 5,10,820 and Thiruvananthapuram with 4,21,380 tickets.

The draw will be held at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

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The first prize winner will receive ₹12 crore. In addition, the remaining five series carrying the same winning number will be awarded consolation prizes of ₹1 lakh each.

Six series will win the second prize of ₹1 crore each, while the third prize of ₹10 lakh each and the fourth prize of ₹5 lakh each will also be awarded to six series, respectively.

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The Vishu Bumper also offers prizes worth ₹5,000, ₹2,000, ₹1,000, ₹500 and ₹300.

The BR 109 Vishu Bumper tickets are issued in six series, VA, VB, VC, VD, VE and VG, and are priced at ₹300 each.