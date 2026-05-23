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Malappuram: A 17-year-old boy who had been undergoing treatment after allegedly being assaulted by his father during an argument related to his Plus Two examination results died on Saturday evening, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shyam Krishna, a native of Vaikathur near Valanchery in Malappuram district. Police have taken his father, Shabarish, into custody in connection with the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday after Shabarish questioned Shyam about the details of his Plus Two results. During the ensuing verbal altercation between the two, Shyam allegedly sustained a severe head injury after being hit by his father.

Family members and neighbours rushed to the scene following the incident. Police said Shabarish himself took the seriously injured boy to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna immediately after the incident.

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Shyam had been undergoing treatment in the hospital since Friday. However, despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday evening.

Police have registered a case and are conducting a detailed investigation into the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

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