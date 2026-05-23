The change in government in Kerala appears to be weaving its way into wardrobes as well, with khadi outlets witnessing a noticeable surge in demand following the return of the United Democratic Front (UDF) to power.

According to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, the Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan outlet near the Ayurveda College in Thiruvananthapuram has recorded a sharp rise in the sale of khadi fabric since the UDF assumed office. The store has been witnessing a steady stream of customers seeking traditional khadi clothing and fabric.

S Vijayakumar, manager of the outlet, said prominent political leaders cutting across party lines are now regular visitors to the store. “In the past, senior leaders such as K Karunakaran preferred the coarse 33 count khadar. Now, lighter muslin fabrics have become more popular. We also stock a wide variety of khadi, including silk,” he said.

Coarse khadi fabric is priced between ₹350 and ₹600 per metre, while muslin varieties cost between ₹600 and ₹800. Silk fabrics, meanwhile, are priced between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000. Ahead of Bakrid, the outlet is offering a 30% rebate on khadi products. Alongside ready-made garments, the store also operates a tailoring section that stitches clothes according to customer requirements.

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Among its regular patrons are senior Congress leaders such as V M Sudheeran and M M Hassan, who purchase fabric and have their clothes stitched at the outlet. Family members of several veteran leaders also frequent the store. Mariamma Oommen shops there for Chandy Oommen, while Elizabeth Antony purchases fabric for A K Antony. Family members of former Ministers G Karthikeyan and T M Jacob are also regular visitors. Sulekha visits the outlet on behalf of her son, K S Sabarinadhan.

Among Left leaders, T M Thomas Isaac and A Sampath are known for their fondness for khadi attire. Isaac usually buys fabric for stitching jubba (thobe). Veena, daughter of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is also among those who shop at the outlet here.

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Mundu too weaves its own charm

Khadi also has a distinct appeal in the mundu (dhoti) segment. Double mundus, priced between ₹1,150 and ₹2,500, and single mundus costing between ₹500 and ₹750, continue to enjoy steady demand. Among the older generation, the traditional `kuppadam kara' mundus, known for their distinctive cone-shaped border design, remain particularly popular. The outlet also sells the special starch used to preserve the signature texture and elegance of khadi garments.

The fabric is spun and woven at production units across Kerala before reaching the market. Interestingly, khadi is also finding growing favour among younger customers.

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According to employees, inadequate funds for promotion and marketing remain one of the biggest challenges facing the khadi sector. Though khadi trousers were introduced in the market at one point, production was later discontinued due to poor demand. Staff members say the renewed interest following the change in government has brought a fresh sense of optimism and relief to the sector.