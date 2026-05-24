A 60-year-old man, Ravi, died after being struck by lightning in Kodamthuruth, Alappuzha, on Sunday morning. The incident occurred when he stepped out to bathe in the bathroom adjacent to his house. Though he was rushed to the hospital immediately, his life could not be saved.

Former Kodamthuruth panchayat president Jayakumar V G said the incident took place around 10 am. “He had just entered the bathroom when lightning struck. It broke through the roof of the bathroom and debris fell on him,” the president said.

“Ravi died on the spot. After the postmortem examination at the medical college hospital, the funeral will be held tomorrow,” he added. This is the first such incident in our panchayat, Jayakumar said. Ravi is survived by his wife, Shiba Ravi, and children Reshma and Amal.

Meanwhile, the area received continuous rain accompanied by occasional thunder till noon. Roads were also waterlogged, causing traffic congestion, Jayakumar added. The district witnessed isolated heavy showers since morning after the India Meteorological Department placed Alappuzha under a yellow alert.