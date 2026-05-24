BJP State vice president B Gopalakrishnan has lodged a complaint with the Guruvayoor Temple administration alleging that Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s darshan at the temple on Sunday violated existing rules.

The complaint pertains to the wedding of Minister AP Anil Kumar’s son, which was held at the temple on Sunday morning. Gopalakrishnan alleged that VIP darshan was granted to the Chief Minister and his associates between 7.30 am and 9.30 am without issuing Neyvilakku receipt slips.

“Several ministers, MLAs, MPs, and especially MP Hibi Eden, along with other VIPs, took videos at the temple entrance. Even after many people objected, they continued filming without restraint,” Gopalakrishnan said in a Facebook post.

He alleged that VIP darshan with special privileges at the temple is strictly prohibited on Sundays between 6 am and 12 noon. He also claimed that videography and photography within the temple premises and near the Melpathur Auditorium had been prohibited through a High Court order, adding that cases had previously been registered against those who violated the directive.

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“These actions are against the High Court order and are illegal. Those responsible for protecting the law, including the Chief Minister and the MP, themselves violated the law,” he alleged.

Gopalakrishnan also called for legal action against those who allegedly violated the temple rules, failing which he said he would approach the High Court.

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“I, along with the BJP, have lodged a complaint regarding this matter and possess evidence. Therefore, I request that action be initiated against them. Otherwise, it is hereby informed that a complaint will be submitted before the Hon’ble Court against you for failure to uphold the law,” he said.