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A BJP worker was stabbed on Sunday evening following a verbal altercation at Varinjam in Chathannoor, Kollam. The injured has been identified as Rajeev.

According to the Chathannoor police, the incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Sunday when Rajeev got into a verbal scuffle with the accused. During the altercation, the accused allegedly stabbed him.

Rajeev was later admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam, and is reportedly in stable condition.

The police said they are yet to obtain details of the accused. They added that a case will be registered after recording the victim’s statement.

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Police said the exact motive behind the attack remains unclear. Investigation was on into the incident. 

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