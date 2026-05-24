Key events in Kerala today: Film festival, get-together of triplets, musical programme on May 24
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Thaikkad Community Hall: District Youth Convention 2:00 pm
- Kanakanunni Visheshal Bhavan: Institution of Engineers South Kerala Chapter Seminar 9:30 am
- Padinjarekkotta Sreepadmam: Kalyana Mandapam. Kerala Yadava Sabha State Convention and Family Meet 9:00 am
- Press Club: Terimo Pension Ex-Servicemen Congress Annual Conference. Minister K Muraleedharan 9:00 am
- Press Club: V G Roy Commemoration. 10:00 am
- Press Club: Akhila Kerala Virase Pandit K.P. Karupan Birthday Commemoration. Minister C.P. John 3:00 pm
- Kuppanukunnu T K G. Arts: T K Gardens Residents Association Annual General Body Meeting 4:00 pm
- Joint Council Hall: Film Club. Film Festival and Novel Award Ceremony 10:15 am
- Kannayala Saathi Nagar: Signal for CCTV Cameras. Minister K. Muraleedharan 5:00 pm
- Hotel Residency Tower: K S C D F C State Convention 8:40 pm
- Sreekaryam Thattumachi Aathma Veedhi: Swami Bhadrananda Saraswati's Discourse. Evening 4:30 pm
Kollam
- Punthalathazham House of Teaching: Kerala Thandan Mahasabha Punthalathazham Branch Annual Meet and Family Gathering 10:00 am.
- Punthalathazham SMD Public School: District Olympic Karate Championship 9:30 am.
- Thumbara SNDP Hall: Kerala Vanika Vaishya Sangham Mundackal Branch Family Gathering and General Body Meeting 10:00 am.
Kottayam
- Kodimatha C A A Garden: Kodimatha Residents Welfare Association Annual General Body Meeting and Election. Inauguration by Municipal Chairperson M P Santhosh Kumar - 3:00 pm.
- Puduppally Vazheparambil Complex: Worship and Word Service led by End Time Revival Ministry - 6:00 pm.
Kochi
- Kadavanthra Rajiv Gandhi Stadium: Public reception for the Chief Minister and Ministers and MLAs - 10:30 am.
- Lisie Hospital Auditorium: Awareness program for patients led by Lisie Institute of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Transplantation IBD Clinic - 9:30 am.
- Kalamassery KINFRA Hi-Tech Park: National Convention on Innovative QC Teams organized by Federation of AOTS Alumni Associations of India - 9:00 am.
- Chittoor Road Semithery Mukk Junction Carmel Hall: All Kerala Optical Association District Triennial Conference and Office Bearers Election. Mayor V K Minimo, Bobby Chemmanur - 10:00 am.
- Cheranalloor Pandit Karuppan Smriti Mandapam: Floral tributes organized by Cheranalloor Pandit Karuppan Smaraka Social Service Centre, Balasubrahmanya Sabha, and amrutha Swashraya Sangham. Birthday Celebration at Smaraka Mandiram 10:00 am.
- Near Kaloor Stadium St. Albert's College Turf: Papa Cup Penalty Shootout Tournament organized by Verapuzha Archdiocese Club in association with St. Albert's College Physical Education Department - Tony Chammany MLA, Former Indian Football Player K.A. Anson - 9:00 am.
- Edappally Anjumana Devi Temple: Foundation stone laying ceremony for Vilakkumadam - 10:30 am.
- Mahakavi G Auditorium: Maharaja's College Old Students Association Annual Meeting 2:30 pm.
- TDM Hall: Ernakulam Karayogam Cultural Forum's 'Akkayile Sangeetham' - 4:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Gramajana Samooham: Kerala Brahmana Sabha Nagar Shakha, Ernakulam Gramajana Samooham Joint Bhajanootsavam 9:00 am.
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Kerala Tailoring Workers Forum State Conference. Hybi Eden MP, T.J. Vinod MLA - 2:00 pm.
- Bolgatty Hotel Hyatt: Get-together of about a hundred triplets born at Edappal Hospital - 2:00 pm.
- Kadavanthra Soyus Library: C Ramachandran's discourse on "The Art and Science of Fireworks, and then Disasters" - 5:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Aksharaslokam Session - 2:00 pm, Music Concert - Changampuzha Ragavedi - 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Parambil Bazar: Inauguration of the 500th Day Celebration of MEC 7 Parambil Bazar Unit by Kuruvattoor Panchayat President K.P. Nurdin Cheruvattil 6:00 pm.
- Mukhadaar Ziskov ITI Hall: MEC 7 Jamjum Chalappuram Unit Annual Celebration - Inauguration by Faisal Babu MLA, Charity Inauguration by MEC 7 Founder Dr Salahuddeen 6:30 pm.
- Devagiri College Fr. Joseph Paikkada Memorial Indoor Stadium: Yonex Sunrise Savithri Devi Sabu Memorial Kerala State Junior Ranking Tournament organized by Kerala Badminton Association and District Badminton Association 8:00 am.
- Govindapuram Library: Balavedi Vacation Camp 9:00 am.
- Span Auditorium: State-level workshop of Wisdom Healthcare under Wisdom Islamic Organization 9:00 am.
- Muthulakulam Saroja Bhavan: Kerala Water Authority Pensioners Organization Malapparambu Family Meet - Inauguration by Mayor O Sadashivan 9:30 am.
- Near New Bridge: Foundation laying ceremony for the World Cup Football Big Screen Exhibition Pandals by New Bridge Janakeeya Samithi 10:00 am.
- Mananchira Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair 10:00 am.
- Sukruthendra Kalamandir: Kerala Kshethra Samrakshana Samithi State Convention - Annual Convention, Madhavji Birth Centenary Celebration - Inauguration by Former DGP T.P. Senkumar, Madhavji Commemoration - Former Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai 10:00 am, Organization Convention 2:00 pm, Shobhayatra 4:30 pm, Closing Ceremony Inauguration by Swami Udit Chaitanya 5:30 pm.
- Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Painting Exhibition by students of Calicut School of Fine Arts 11:00 am.
- Hotel Calicut Tower: Pravasi League District Committee's Pravasi League Membership Campaign and Reception for Muslim League MLAs of the district 2:30 pm.
- Alakapuri: Chemmalassery Panath Family Discretionary Trust Family Meet. Inauguration by Drama Artist A. Ratnakaran 4:00 pm.
- Kunduparambu Union Library: Release of 'Vaka Minikathakal' written by Athira M Kumar by U.K. Kumaran 5:00 pm.
- Town Hall: Musical program 'Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya' by Sayed Abasal and Sayed Naseema 5:00 pm.
- Beach Freedom Square: World Schizophrenia Day Public Awareness Program 6:00 pm.
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